The Baltimore Ravens entered Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday desperate for a reset. Instead, they walked away battered and staring at a 1-3 record. What was supposed to be a clash of AFC heavyweights turned into a lopsided reminder of how far the Ravens have fallen behind the Kansas City Chiefs. Injuries played their part, yes. Sloppy execution, poor protection, and defensive breakdowns, though, made a tough day even worse.

Ravens overwhelmed

The Ravens suffered a lopsided 37-20 defeat to the Chiefs in Week 4. Patrick Mahomes carved up the defense for 270 yards and four touchdowns to remind everyone why Kansas City still sets the AFC standard. Baltimore hung around early. However, the game turned for good when Lamar Jackson exited in the third quarter with a hamstring injury. That left veteran Cooper Rush to finish the game. Before leaving, Jackson went 12-of-19 for 147 yards, one touchdown, and his first interception of the season. He also rushed for 36 yards behind an offensive line that repeatedly collapsed. Justice Hill’s 71-yard touchdown run offered a late spark. Still, Derrick Henry’s 42 yards on eight carries highlighted how little help Jackson had on the ground.

On defense, the Ravens were ravaged by injuries before and during the game. Pro Bowl linemen Nnamdi Madubuike and Broderick Washington Jr were already on injured reserve. Sadly, the losses mounted as All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith, cornerback Marlon Humphrey, rookie Nate Wiggins, and left tackle Ronnie Stanley all exited as well. With so many key players sidelined, Baltimore had no answers by the fourth quarter. As such, the Chiefs pulled away with ease.

Here we'll try to look at and discuss the Baltimore Ravens who are most to blame for blowout Week 4 loss to Chiefs.

Linebackers exposed in coverage and run support

Baltimore’s linebacking corps has been decimated by injuries. That said, excuses don’t mask Sunday’s performance. The Chiefs clearly targeted the group early and often. Their inexperience and poor positioning were exploited. With Smith leaving in the second half, reserves struggled to keep up. Tackling was inconsistent, and coverage lapses gave Mahomes easy completions to keep drives alive.

Kansas City piled up nearly 300 yards of offense in the first half alone. Tight ends and running backs repeatedly found space against linebackers who looked a step behind. In addition to injuries, the execution was simply not good enough.

Rasheen Ali struggles on special teams

Running back Rasheen Ali’s role has primarily been on special teams. Sunday, though, was a day to forget. He returned just two kicks, totaling 31 yards with a long of 21. Worse, he muffed one in the third quarter. That gave Kansas City excellent field position that they quickly converted into points.

Justice Hill handled most of the return duties, and with Ali faltering. That balance could shift further. Baltimore’s offense is in dire need of momentum-changing plays. The return game is one area where they can’t afford mistakes.

Defense collapses under injury strain

Baltimore’s defense entered the week ranked near the bottom of the NFL in most major categories. Nothing changed in Kansas City. They gave up 382 total yards and 37 points. Again, Mahomes just dissected the secondary and the Chiefs’ rushing attack tallied timely gains. By the fourth quarter, the unit was fielding practice-squad players and recent free-agent signings. The result was predictable: blown assignments, missed tackles, and no ability to pressure Mahomes.

Offensive line continues to be a liability

If Jackson’s hamstring injury was the headline, Baltimore’s offensive line was the underlying story. Protection was abysmal. That forced Jackson to scramble and absorb hits. Once Stanley left with an ankle injury, things went from bad to worse. Kansas City’s front dictated the line of scrimmage. They sacked the Ravens quarterbacks three times and flushed them out of the pocket repeatedly.

The run game, anchored by Henry, never found traction. Henry produced just 42 yards, and most of that came on individual effort rather than blocking lanes. Left guard Andrew Vorhees once again struggled. He gave up pressure and failed to establish leverage in the run game. Through four weeks, Baltimore’s offensive line has yet to show any improvement. It remains the single biggest obstacle to the offense functioning consistently.

A team in crisis mode

The Ravens are losing games and losing players. They face a brutal schedule ahead and no clear answers on offense or defense. Injuries to Jackson, Stanley, Humphrey, and Smith are devastating, but the issues go deeper than health. The offensive line can’t protect. The defense can’t stop anyone. The special teams are making critical errors. Head coach John Harbaugh has navigated adversity before, but this may be his toughest challenge yet.