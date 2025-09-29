The Baltimore Ravens dropped to 1-3 on Sunday after a performance that was disastrous in more ways than one. John Harbaugh and company suffered a number of key injuries on both sides of the ball during a 37-20 rout at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs on the road.

One of those injuries is the big one that every Ravens fan fears: star quarterback Lamar Jackson went down with a hamstring injury in the second half and did not return to the game. Cooper Rush took over at quarterback for the remainder of the contest.

The score was out of hand by the time Jackson left the game, so that could have played a part in Baltimore's decision to not bring him back into the game. When asked if that was a factor, however, Harbaugh didn't have much clarity to offer on the injury to the face of his franchise, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

“I really don't have the answer to that right now,” Harbaugh said.

He also added that nobody has what appears to be a season-ending injury, which is a good sign for the Ravens. However, at 1-3, they cannot afford to have many key players out for long, especially Jackson. If the star quarterback is forced to miss extended time, the hole that Baltimore has dug itself will likely only get deeper.

Standout tackle Ronnie Stanley also suffered an ankle injury in the first half against the Chiefs while the defense also was deployed over the course of the afternoon. Cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Nate Wiggins along with star linebacker Roquan Smith all left the game banged up.

The Ravens are already playing without key defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike, who is out after being placed on injured reserve with a neck injury. All of those injuries to the defense has allowed teams to march up and down the field on the Ravens in uncharacteristic fashion over the first four weeks of the season.

If they don't get healthy soon, the offenses coming up on the schedule will be licking their chops before playing Harbaugh and company.