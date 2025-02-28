The Baltimore Ravens will be looking to improve their roster this season while signing free agents and keeping their own, but they need to find a way to create cap space first. That means that they may have to release some people, and Marcus Williams thinks he'll be on that list, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

“Ravens safety Marcus Williams is preparing for free agency with the full expectation that Baltimore releases him, per source. A recent contract restructure includes a significant trigger March 13. Williams, benched last season, has 20 career INTs,” Fowler wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Williams has always been a solid contributor but was a healthy scratch late last season for the Ravens. He played in 11 games and finished with 33 tackles. During the season, Williams spoke about the benching and took the high road, focusing on the future.

It looked like Williams handled the situation well, and that will go a long way when other teams are looking to vet him if he is to be released by the Ravens.

The Ravens don't have much cap space to work with as of now, but that can change if Williams and other players are released. Hopefully, Williams is able to find a team that he fits in with during free agency.