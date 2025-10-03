The Baltimore Ravens announced Friday that former defensive tackle Arthur Jones, a member of their Super Bowl XLVII championship team, has died at 39.

“We are terribly saddened to learn of Arthur Jones' sudden passing,” Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement.

“Arthur's presence was a gift to everyone he encountered. His big, bright smile, infectious energy and eternal positivity created a presence that continuously uplifted others. He was kind, courteous and enthusiastic — always displaying a love for family, teammates and friends.”

Jones played for Baltimore from 2010 to 2013 after being drafted in the fifth round out of Syracuse. He became a key contributor along the defensive line, starting 20 games in four seasons and recording 100 tackles and 8.5 sacks over his final two years with the team.

We are terribly saddened to learn of Arthur Jones' sudden passing. pic.twitter.com/waPIF3Bj7K — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 3, 2025

Arthur Jones’ Super Bowl heroics and family legacy defined his impact on the Ravens and beyond

His most memorable performance came in Super Bowl XLVII against the San Francisco 49ers. Jones sacked quarterback Colin Kaepernick just before a power outage halted play in the third quarter. He also recovered a fumble in the Ravens’ 34-31 victory, helping secure the franchise’s second championship.

Following his tenure in Baltimore, Jones signed with the Indianapolis Colts, where he played three seasons. He later spent one year with Washington before retiring from the NFL.

Football ran deep in his family. Jones was the older brother of former UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones and Chandler Jones, a four-time Pro Bowl defensive end who won a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots.

Jones’ impact on the Ravens extended beyond statistics. Teammates and coaches often cited his energy, toughness and leadership as defining qualities of the locker room during one of the most successful stretches in franchise history.

Details surrounding his death were not immediately released.