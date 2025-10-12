The 2025 season has been a nightmare for the Baltimore Ravens so far. Baltimore is 1-4 and riding a three-game losing streak heading into Week 6. They've also been without QB Lamar Jackson, who is out with a hamstring injury. But the team is hopeful that they can get their superstar quarterback back on the field very soon.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero explained why the team is “hopeful” to get Lamar back after their upcoming bye week.

“Here's the good news for the Ravens,” Pelissero said on Sunday on NFL Network. “My understanding is that this is not a long-term injury for Lamar Jackson. He has been in the building rehabbing. The team is at least hopeful that Lamar will be back after next week's bye.”

Jackson will not play in Week 6 and backup Cooper Rush will start in his place. Pelissero also explained the issues this is causing for Baltimore's offense.

“For today, it is again Cooper Rush who, to say the least, has a different skill set from Lamar,” Pelissero continued. “The problem that coaches are trying to solve is that everything they've worked on throughout the offseason was to complement the unique system they've built around Lamar. When you take away the quarterback run threat, all the things he can do in space, the entire offense becomes more predictable. Including the run packages with Derrick Henry.”

The Ravens need to get Lamar back as soon as possible to help rescue their season.

Ravens preparing for must-win game against Rams in Week 6

The Ravens could be in big trouble if they fall to 1-5 with a loss against the Rams. Even if they get Lamar back soon, that could be too deep of a hole to climb out of.

Thankfully Baltimore will at least be getting some reinforcements back for this game against Los Angeles.

Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who exited with an ankle injury in Week 4, will return against the Rams. He will help protect Rush's blindside from Jared Verse and the rest of the Rams defense.

Meanwhile, Ravens receiver Zay Flowers is expected to play on Sunday despite being questionable with a shoulder injury.

Baltimore will also need its defense to step up and stop the dynamic duo of Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua. That would at least give them a fighting chance.

Ravens vs. Rams kicks off at 1PM ET on Sunday.