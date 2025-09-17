Baker Mayfield is feeling himself after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to an impressive come-from-behind win over the Houston Texans, 20-19, on Monday.

He has every reason to flex, as he once again delivered in the clutch. He led the Buccaneers to an 11-play, 80-yard drive, which led to the game-winning touchdown by Rachaad White.

The drive included Mayfield's scramble on their fourth and 10, which kept them alive and gain 16 yards. He was tackled by CJ Gardner-Johnson, but the Buccaneers quarterback didn't flinch and exchanged words with the Texans safety.

On Tuesday, Mayfield posted pictures of his verbal tussle with Gardner-Johnson and took a subtle jab in the caption.

“Built different. Ten toes down,” wrote the 30-year-old signal-caller.

The two-time Pro Bowler went 25-of-38 for 215 yards and two touchdowns.

Mayfield and Gardner-Johnson have had their run-ins since their college days in the SEC while playing for Oklahoma and Florida, respectively. Clearly, they have carried the rivalry to the NFL.

To recall, in 2023, Gardner-Johnson, who was then with the Detroit Lions, took a shot at Mayfield by saying the Buccaneers needed a “good quarterback” to be a “great group.” Mayfield responded by telling Gardner-Johnson to “study more film.”

The remark has seemingly stayed with Mayfield, who made sure to throw shade at Gardner-Johnson in the postgame conference after beating Houston, as shared by Texans reporter Chancellor Johnson.

“Me and my buddy Chauncey in the open field,” said Mayfield with a sarcastic tone.

“Fortunately, I was able to get out of that (rush) and get through. Seeing green grass and fourth down, two-minute drive, trying to do anything it takes to get a chance to win.”

Baker Mayfield was asked about his 4th quarter scramble where he got up and talked trash to C.J. Gardner-Johnson: “Me and my buddy Chauncey in the open field.” **eye roll** pic.twitter.com/4DtfGuLUjX — Chancellor Johnson (@ChancellorTV) September 16, 2025

Gardner-Johnson, however, was more diplomatic when asked to comment about Mayfield's performance.

“He got the dub. Leave it at that. Great player, great competitor. He won the game for his team,” said the Super Bowl champion in a video shared by KPRC-TV reporter Aaron Wilson.

#Texans safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson on 0-2 start, lot of football left, and on competitive game and loss against #Buccaneers Baker Mayfield @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/hbV9ldSTmP — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 16, 2025

Tampa Bay improved to 2-0, while Houston fell to 0-2.

Perhaps the only question now is: When's the rematch?