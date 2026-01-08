The Cleveland Browns had another bad season, going 5-12. Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders produced mixed results in his rookie season, but will likely get a chance to start in Year 2. The latest ESPN mock draft has them picking a wide receiver, giving him some help. Mel Kiper and Field Yates discussed the draft and what the Browns would do.

The Browns fired Kevin Stefanski, which means there will be a new head coach to make the decision alongside general manager Andrew Berry. In the latest ESPN mock draft, Yates made a prediction about who the Browns might take at wide receiver, which he noted as a major position of need.

Article Continues Below

“The Browns are going to stay somewhat local here. I’m going to give them wide receiver Carnell Tate from Ohio State. GM Andrew Berry, who, after the Kevin Stefanski firing, addressed the media, talked about how we understand we have to rebuild this offense. That’s the key here. This defense is close to championship caliber,” Yates explained.

Tate had a good season for Ohio State, catching 51 passes for 875 yards and nine touchdowns. If the Browns were to draft him, it would be a local pick, as Tate played for Ohio State.

Yates explained that Tate is a top receiver, but Jeremiah Smith was the top receiver on Ohio State's roster, but is not eligible for the NFL Draft this season. While Yates believed that Smith was the generational wide receiver, Tate could still be a top receiver. Yates added that Tate will not blow anyone away with his speed, but he was still a solid receiver, and compared him to Matthew Golden. Additionally, he states that Yates was the most pro-ready receiver in the NFL Draft, and someone the Browns must take