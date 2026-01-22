The Buffalo Bills’ 2026 NFL season once again ended in heartbreaking fashion, and this time it cost head coach Sean McDermott his job. As the franchise looks for a new leader, Bills Mafia can turn its attention to the NFL's annual selection process. So, here is an early Bills 2026 NFL Mock Draft roundup, looking at who pundits around the internet believe Buffalo will take in April.

With the 26th pick in the draft, the Bills will once again miss out on the consensus best player available. However, in this year’s class, there are fewer no-brainer standouts than usual, so the team has an excellent chance of getting one of the better players in Round 1, even from this late position.

Who the team takes at 26 will likely depend a lot on who the next coach is. For now, though, most Bills mock draft picks fall into one of two categories. Draft gurus either have them taking a wide receiver to help Josh Allen or a defensive lineman to help the pass rush.

With that in mind, here is our first Bills 2026 NFL Mock Draft roundup of the season.

Note: This only includes 2026 NFL Mock Drafts released or updated after the Divisional Round of the playoffs, when picks 1-28 were set.

WR Chris Brazzell II, Tennessee

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN

The Godfather of NFL draft experts, Mel Kiper Jr., went wide receiver for the Bills' first pick, but took a player whom most mocks don’t have in Round 1.

In Kiper’s scenario, five receivers are already off the board in the first 25 picks, so this would make sense at that point. Chris Brazzell II has some of the skills that the Bills need, too. He is a 6-foot-5, take-the-top-off-the-defense deep threat who would immediately make big plays and open more space for WRs like Khalil Shakir underneath.

Brazzell seems more like a great Day 2 selection for Buffalo, but this isn’t a bad pick if the first round does shake out like this.

WR KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

Tim Crean, ClutchPoints; Matthew Freedman, Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Life

The reason I’ve had KC Concepcion to the Bills in both my first two 2026 NFL Mock Drafts is that he brings a ton of skills to the table that the team needs, and he seems like the most complete wideout who will be available at this point.

Concepcion is 5-foot-11, 190 pounds, so the size isn’t elite, although it also isn’t too small. For comparison, Matthew Golden came in at the same height and just one pound heavier at last year’s scouting combine.

The former Texas A&M Aggie (via North Carolina State) is an explosive playmaker who can create separation and get open at all three levels. His run-after-catch ability is incredible, too, which also showed up in his two punt return touchdowns this season.

WR Denzel Boston, Washington

Mark Schofield and James Dator, SB Nation; Richard Janvrin, FantasyPros

Another common pick is Denzel Boston, the 6-foot-4 wideout from Washington. He is a big, physical target who can go up and win contested catches and would be a significant red zone threat for Allen.

The biggest problem here is that he lacks top-end speed and explosiveness, which limits his big-play ability. So, when Bills fans hear about a big physical WR with separation and explosiveness deficiencies, it’s hard not to think this could be Keon Coleman 2.0.

If Boston is a rich man’s Coleman, then this pick could make sense. However, with Coleman presumably on the roster next season still and this prototype failing before, a different style of WR may work better.

WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

Charles McDonald, Yahoo! Sports

Arizona State star Jordyn Tyson is a 6-foot-2, 200-pound pass-catcher who represents the best of both worlds here. He is an explosive athlete and playmaker with good size. The problem here is the only way he slips to 26 is due to his injury history.

Tyson missed a big chunk of the 2022 and 2023 seasons with a major injury. Sat out the 2024 postseason due to a broken collarbone and only played in nine games this past season with hamstring issues.

Tyson is a top 10 talent who shouldn’t fall to the Bills in the 2026 NFL Draft. If he does, there are major problems afoot with his medical, so Buffalo should probably pass, too.

WR Makai Lemon, USC

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports; FOX Sports Research

The last WR in this Bills 2026 NFL Mock Draft roundup is USC’s Makai Lemon. At 5-foot-11, 185 pounds with incredible run-after-catch ability, Lemon is not unlike Concepcion.

What constitutes the biggest difference between the two is that while Concepcion proved this year he can consistently play on the outside and make plays at three levels, Lemon doesn’t have the top-end speed to be a major deep threat and is most successful in the slot.

These factors combined not only make Concepcion a better choice if he is there, but also mean there may be too much overlap between the former Trojan and Shakir.

EDGE TJ Parker, Clemson

Gordon McGuiness, PFF

Now we come to the edge-rushing portion of the Bills' 2026 NFL Mock Draft roundup. First up is TJ Parker, a 6-foot-3, 260-pound edge from Clemson who, like most of the Tigers, struggled mightily this season after a great 2024.

Parker had 5.0 sacks and 9,5 tackles for a loss this season after racking up 11.0 sacks and 19.5 TFLs in 2024. So, which season is more informative of his NFL potential?

That’s what scouts have to figure out, but with his size, strength, past production, and pedigree as a 4-star recruit coming out of high school, Parker does have potential to excel at the next level. He is also good against the run and the pass. But what the Bills really need is a perennial double-digit sack guy, and Parker may not be that with his lack of first-step explosion.

EDGE Keldrick Faulk, Auburn

Kristofer Knox, Bleacher Report

Keldrick Faulk was also a lot better on a good team in 2024 than a bad one in 2025. However, even at his height, Faulk never reached the production heights Parker did. The former Auburn star has 7.0 sacks and 11.0 TFLs in 2024 and 2.0 and 5.0, respectively, in 2025.

What sets Faulk apart is that at just 20 years old and 6-foot-6, 285 pounds, he has the frame and athleticism to become a monster in the NFL. He is a prototypical 4-3 defensive end who can also play on the inside in pass-rush packages.

Ultimately, Faulk could become a dominating force, but how long will the team that drafts him have to wait for that (if it comes at all)?

DT Lee Hunter, Texas Tech

Mike Renner, CBS Sports

This is probably the worst selection in the Bills' 2026 NFL Mock Draft roundup. Lee Hunter is a 6-foot-4, 330-pound nose tackle who excels in stopping the run but offers little more than a bit of upside from a pass-rush perspective.

Buffalo could definitely use at least one more big, run-stuffing defensive tackle for the line in the 2026 NFL Draft, but there probably isn’t one worth using a first-round pick on at 26. And even if there was, it wouldn’t be Hunter, who is a Day 2 selection at best with his likely two-down utility at the next level.