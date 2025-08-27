The Buffalo Bills are a truly fascinating bunch. On one hand, they remain one of the most consistent powerhouses in the AFC, led by reigning MVP quarterback Josh Allen and head coach Sean McDermott. On the other, the franchise is still chasing its elusive first Super Bowl title. That's a prize that has slipped through the team's grasp despite multiple playoff runs in the Allen era. With expectations sky-high and pressure mounting, the Bills must navigate another grueling season with both continuity and cracks in their foundation. That's what makes them one of the most intriguing teams in football this year.

Bills’ 2025 season preview

The Bills wrapped up their 2025 preseason with a 2-1 record, closing strong in a 23-19 victory over the Buccaneers on August 23. Along the way, they fell to the Giants 34-25 but bounced back with a convincing 30-17 win against the Bears. Backup quarterback Shane Buechele flashed potential in the preseason finale, though he was still released by Buffalo this week.

Now, there’s a lingering unease around Buffalo despite all its familiar pieces. Again, they have no less than the reigning MVP, a sturdy offensive line, and a stable front office-coaching staff core all return from last year’s 13-4 team. Yet the defense remains a work in progress, struggling to define its identity. The Bills also benefited from an unsustainably favorable 8-32 turnover ratio a season ago. That's a number almost certain to regress toward the mean. That means wins will be harder to come by, especially against powerhouses like the Ravens, Chiefs, and Bengals. Buffalo remains the team to beat in the AFC East, but its margin for error outside their division feels narrower than ever.

Here we'll try to look at and discuss the three bold predictions for the Buffalo Bills in the 2025 NFL season.

Josh Allen will dominate but not win MVP

If there’s one constant in Buffalo, it’s Allen’s relentless production. The quarterback has rewritten the Bills’ history books with five straight seasons of 40 or more total touchdowns. That's a record-breaking run that has made him the face of the franchise and one of the league’s top stars. In 2025, Allen is primed for perhaps his finest all-around campaign yet. Expect him to eclipse 4,500 combined yards rushing and passing while tossing 30 or more touchdown passes. He should dazzle with his trademark arm strength and bruising running style.

Despite putting up MVP-caliber numbers, Allen will fall short of securing back-to-back awards. The reason? Lamar Jackson. With the Ravens projected to earn the AFC’s top seed and Jackson likely in line for a third MVP, Allen’s brilliance may get overshadowed by Baltimore’s dominance. The Bills’ inability to secure the conference’s best record will also hurt his case. Still, even without another MVP trophy, Allen’s play will once again cement his status as one of the NFL’s most unstoppable forces. He should carry Buffalo deep into the postseason conversation.

Bills will win the AFC East

For all the questions surrounding their defense, the Bills remain the clear alpha of the AFC East. They’ve won the division five straight years, and 2025 should make it six. The competition simply isn’t ready to dethrone them. The Jets and Patriots are in the midst of rebuilds, trying to develop young quarterbacks and retool rosters. Meanwhile, the Dolphins have repeatedly wilted in big-game situations despite their speed and talent. Buffalo’s experience, star power, and organizational stability keep it at the top of the division.

The caveat lies on defense. If edge-rusher Joey Bosa can’t stay healthy and cornerback Tre’Davious White continues to decline in coverage, Buffalo could struggle against elite passing attacks. That vulnerability is real and may cost them in January. Still, the firepower Allen brings on offense, combined with steady production from Khalil Shakir and James Cook, should more than compensate for a leaky pass defense. Like last year, the Bills should comfortably secure the division crown. However, they may again fall short of earning the AFC’s top playoff seed.

Dalton Kincaid trade rumors will begin

Tight end Dalton Kincaid entered the league with high expectations as one of Buffalo’s most promising offensive weapons. Two seasons in, though, patience may be wearing thin. After failing to take the anticipated leap in Year Two and dropping a crucial fourth-down pass that cost the Bills a chance at victory, Kincaid enters 2025 under heavy scrutiny. The Bills still value his upside. However, if he starts the year slowly, trade rumors will swirl.

Kincaid’s situation is emblematic of the Bills’ offensive puzzle. Allen has long needed a reliable secondary weapon behind Shakir, and Kincaid was supposed to be that player. Instead, inconsistency has raised questions about whether Buffalo might be better off moving him for draft capital or defensive help. Yes, an actual trade isn’t guaranteed. That said, the chatter itself could become a distraction. If Kincaid doesn’t silence the critics early, his name will dominate the rumor mill by midseason.

Looking ahead

The 2025 Bills are walking a fine line between dominance and doubt. Josh Allen is set for another spectacular season, but the MVP trophy may elude him. The Bills should extend their grip on the AFC East, yet weaknesses on defense could keep them from securing the conference’s top seed. And Dalton Kincaid, once thought to be a long-term cornerstone, could find himself on the trade block if his struggles persist.

Buffalo remains a true contender, but this season may ultimately define whether the franchise can finally get over the hump or whether cracks in the foundation will derail another promising campaign. One thing is certain: in Buffalo, expectations are sky-high, and the margin for disappointment is razor-thin.