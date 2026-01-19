The Buffalo Bills announced the firing of head coach Sean McDermott, which drew a heartbroken reaction from Damar Hamlin. Also, Hamlin expressed his thanks to McDermott on social media, according to his post on X.

“A True Leader Of Men. Thank You For Everything! On & Beyond The Field. We Love You, Coach. 🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾”

McDermott led the Bills for nine seasons, racking up an impressive record of 98-50. Along the way, he helped Hamlin through a scary situation.

Bills S Damar Hamlin overcame a near tragedy

Halmin suffered cardiac arrest on the football field during a Monday Night Football game against the Bengals in January of 2023. He was brought back to life on the field, and McDermott realized the gravity of what everybody had witnessed, according to buffalobills.com.

“I think I went in and addressed the team and just felt like overall, it was going to be really hard to put them back out there,” McDermott shared. “But I wanted to give them the option to go back out there if they wanted to. And led by Josh (Allen) and a couple of the other captains, they decided not to go back out there.

“The job description of a coach is not just coaching X's and O’s. It’s much more than that. And so, to me, the health and well-being of your staff and your players is the number one job of a coach in this situation, and that includes mental health.”

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor praised McDermott’s overall approach.

“I really felt Sean McDermott led in that moment for his players,” Taylor said. “He was there for his players. He processed it the right way, which was incredibly difficult, and really helped us get to the solution we needed to get to.”

Hamlin played only five games in the following 2023 season. But he started 14 games for them in 2024, recording a pair of interceptions and 89 tackles. This season, Hamlin went on injured reserve and appeared in just five games.