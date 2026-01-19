On Monday morning, the Buffalo Bills made the decision to fire head coach Sean McDermott following their playoff loss at the hands of the Denver Broncos on Saturday afternoon. The Bills were hoping to take advantage of a wide open AFC playoff picture that didn't feature Patrick Mahomes or Lamar Jackson this year, but instead, they lost in overtime to the Broncos, prompting McDermott's firing.

One person who was not happy to see the Bills make this move was safety Damar Hamlin, who took to X, formerly Twitter, with a candid reaction to the news.

💔💔💔. — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) January 19, 2026

It remains to be seen who the Bills will bring in as their head coach, but after several years of playoff letdowns in the Josh Allen era, the Bills evidently felt that it was time for a change.

Of course, Allen himself was not absolved from blame in the aftermath of the loss to the Broncos, as the 2024 league MVP recorded several brutal turnovers, including a puzzling fumble that directly led to three points for the Broncos, which ended up being Denver's final margin of victory.

In addition to needing to find a new coach, the Bills also have several holes to fill on their roster this offseason, as they currently boast one of the least talented wide receiver cores in the league, and also had lots of trouble stopping the run on defense throughout this season, both of which will need to be addressed in the coming months.

Some of the big names on the head coaching market have already taken jobs with new teams, including John Harbaugh and Kevin Stefanski, but it's safe to assume that the remaining candidates will be intrigued by the opportunity to work with a player like Allen in the prime years of his career.

In any case, it's officially the end of an era in Buffalo.