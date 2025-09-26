The Buffalo Bills are already ruling out two key defensive players heading into Week 4 of the NFL season. According to The Athletic's Joe Buscaglia, defensive tackle Ed Oliver and linebacker Matt Milano will both be inactive against the New Orleans Saints.

Oliver's only appearance this season was in the opener against the Baltimore Ravens. He recorded six tackles, one sack, and a forced fumble in Buffalo's 41-40 comeback win. He will miss his third straight game on Sunday due to an ankle injury.

Milano, on the other hand, played in the first two games of the season against the Ravens and New York Jets, recording a total of nine tackles and one sack. He will miss his second consecutive game against the Saints due to a pectoral injury.

Buscaglia is also reporting that right tackle Spencer Brown and defensive end AJ Epenesa will be limited at Friday's practice. They will be questionable heading into the Week 4 game with the Saints.

Brown is dealing with a calf injury and would be a major loss for the offensive line. He has played 100% of the offensive snaps so far this season, the only offensive member to play every snap, according to Pro Football Reference. Chase Lundt is listed as Buffalo's next man up on the depth chart if Brown cannot go.

Epenesa has a pectoral injury that has limited him at practice on Friday. He has contributed on both defense and special teams this season, playing less than 40% of snaps with each unit. Without Epenesa, Greg Rosseau and Joey Bosa would likely see more reps at defensive end.

Considering the Bills' opponent on Sunday, these injuries should not deter the team's success. Buffalo opened as a 12.5-point favorite against the Saints. That spread has only grown in favor of the Bills with most major sportsbooks now listing them as 15.5-point favorites on Sunday.