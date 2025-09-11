With the Buffalo Bills taking on the New York Jets in Week 2 of the NFL regular season, the team's latest injury report revealed a concerning development regarding defensive lineman Ed Oliver. While this could be a cause of concern for the Bills, it's still up in the air what Oliver's status is for this Sunday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN would report on social media that Oliver has been added to Buffalo's injury report as he suffers from an ankle injury. During Thursday's practice session, Schefter would also say that Oliver was “spotted in a walking boot.”

“Bills DT Ed Oliver was added to the team’s injury report today with an ankle injury and did not practice,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Oliver was spotted in a walking boot.”

Bills DT Ed Oliver was added to the team’s injury report today with an ankle injury and did not practice. Oliver was spotted in a walking boot. pic.twitter.com/6CVcr2dnGb — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

Oliver is coming off an exceptional Week 1 outing in the comeback 41-40 win over the Baltimore Ravens as the 27-year-old recorded six tackles, three for a loss, and a sack. ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg would also report that Oliver was seen in a boot and “using a medical scooter.”

“Bills DT Ed Oliver (ankle) was wearing a boot on his left foot and was using a medical scooter to get around in the locker room,” Getzenberg wrote on X.

Bills DT Ed Oliver (ankle) was wearing a boot on his left foot and was using a medical scooter to get around in the locker room. Bills held a walk-through on Thursday, irregular for midweek early in the season. https://t.co/qVWpC6p6Uo — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) September 11, 2025

Article Continues Below

Bills could be without key defensive star vs. Jets

With Bills running back James Cook on the injury report alongside Oliver, the team is looking to continue the momentum they got in the comeback victory over the Ravens. A key component of their defense had been Oliver, as there's no denying how big a blow it would be if he missed the contest, garnering the attention of head coach Sean McDermott.

“Ed had a big game,” McDermott said, via the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle. “You could feel his play out there. Whether it was the run game, the pass game, couple good hits on the quarterback, couple big plays in the run game behind the line of scrimmage, and then forcing the fumble.”

“You want to continue to grow and improve and evolve, and he wants to continue to take his game to another level,” McDermott continued. “He’s shown that he’s worked and put himself in that position. Now it’s the week-in and week-out intentionality that you take into every week, and you see what he can do when he’s in that space.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen if Oliver plays as Buffalo hosts New York on Sunday afternoon.