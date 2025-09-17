The Buffalo Bills started the 2025 NFL season 2-0, but they're dealing with some problems on the injury front. In particular, their defense has been hit pretty hard to start the year. Defensive tackle Ed Oliver missed their last win over the New York Jets after suffering an injury during practice. Meanwhile, linebacker Matt Milano suffered a pectoral muscle injury in the game and exited.

Unfortunately for the Bills, they will be without both defensive players in their matchup against the Miami Dolphins in Week 3.

“Bills HC Sean McDermott told @ExtraPointWGR that DT Ed Oliver (ankle) and LB Matt Milano (pectoral) will be out for Thursday night’s game vs. the Dolphins,” Adam Schefter reports.

The Bills will have a tough time filling the spaces left by both Oliver and Milano. TJ Sanders will most likely be the interim starter at nose tackle for Oliver, while Shaq Thompson will be the likely starter at middle linebacker if he's cleared to play.

It's worth noting that Milano's injury is the same injury that forced him to miss a signficant amount of time last season as well. The Bills middle linebacker missed nearly half the season due a pectoral muscle injury in 2024.

The Bills are coming off a Week 2 win over the New York Jets. While they won comfortably 30-10, the injuries to their defensive lineup are a cause for concern against the Dolphins. Miami is in a slump right now, but they have the tools to potentially upset them if their defense gets undermanned.

That being said, the Bills should still be clear favorites to win their Thursday night matchup against their division rivals. Josh Allen, even with a broken nose, is still the best player on both teams by a country mile. Buffalo's offense is rolling this year as well, hanging 41 points on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1 and 30 on the Jets last week.