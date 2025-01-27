The Buffalo Bills just can't seem to get past the Chiefs during the postseason. Buffalo suffered a crushing loss in Sunday's AFC Championship Game, falling 32-29 to Kansas City. It was the fourth time in five seasons that the Chiefs have ended the Bills' playoff hopes. Two of those games were AFC Championships with a Super Bowl berth on the line. Now the Bills have to regroup during the offseason and try to figure out what went wrong.

Buffalo was able to handle the Chiefs during the regular season, handing them a 30-21 loss. It would be Kansas City's only legitimate defeat of the regular season.

The Bills were the best equipped team to take down the Chiefs and stop their quest for a three-peat. They gave it their all but still came up short.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott was proud of his team's effort after the game.

“I told them they’ve got nothing to be ashamed of,” McDermott said via the Associated Press, “and I love them.”

Unfortunately, kind words like that from McDermott will not defeat the Chiefs in the playoffs. The sad reality is that McDermott may be one of several Bills on the hot seat after falling short of expectations once again.

Below we will explore the three Bills who are most to blame for Sunday's brutal loss against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

Josh Allen played recklessly despite solid accounting stats, no turnovers

Allen had an okay game on Sunday, but it was well below his usual standard. The superstar quarterback started the game looking incredibly uneasy. Buffalo's first drive fizzled out after Allen whipped a pair of passes that were each nearly picked off by Bryan Cook.

Allen calmed down and eventually started moving the offense, particularly in the second and third quarters. He finished the game 22-of-34 for 237 yards and two touchdowns through the air. Allen also added 11 carries for 39 yards running the football.

The recklessness also came into play with ball security, though that never cost the Bills an actual turnover. Allen fumbled the ball three times on Sunday, recovering the ball each time. One of these was an impressive, one-handed scoop off the turf that negated what surely would have been a turnover.

Even though Allen and the Bills were able to survive those gaffes, they show that Josh was not playing at the top of his game. He picked one of the worst times in his career to have a poor outing.

Buffalo's secondary could not hold up like they did in the regular season

Buffalo's secondary was the difference during their regular season win over Kansas City.

During that game, the Bills limited Patrick Mahomes to 196 yards passing and forced two interceptions. Those turnovers ended up being hugely important in a game decided by two scores.

The same could not be said on Sunday. Mahomes had a modest performance, throwing for 245 yards and a touchdown. However, the Chiefs stayed on schedule throughout the game, with the exception of one lost fumble.

One factor that was different this time around was Kansas City's ability to run the ball more effectively. That made it possible for the Chiefs to keep the ball on the ground and drain the clock with little risk of a turnover.

This had a compounding effect because it shortened the game and gave Allen and the offense fewer bites at the apple.

“That’s football, you know. The loss hurts. That’s what makes this game what it is,” Bills pass rusher Von Miller said. “We did everything in our power to win. And just, you know, ran out of time.”

It would not be surprising to see the Bills pump resources into their defense this offseason.

Dalton Kincaid dropped the most important pass of the game

We couldn't get out of here without addressing the elephant in the room.

Bills second-year tight end Dalton Kincaid has not had a great sophomore campaign. Kincaid has not been as actively involved in Buffalo's offense, only managing 44 receptions for 448 yards and two touchdowns on the season. By all accounts, he has not been as good as during his rookie season.

Unfortunately, Kincaid let the Bills down in a big spot during the AFC Championship Game.

During Buffalo's final offensive possession, the Bills were forced to go for it on fourth down. Allen faced early pressure, but was somehow able to unfurl a wobbly pass that made it all the way to Kincaid.

Kincaid dropped the pass, which would have at worst given the Bills an opportunity to kick a field goal and tie the game. Instead, the Chiefs got the ball back and the rest is history.

Kincaid, as well as the rest of Bills Mafia, will never forget that play. It's not the same as Wide Right, but it is close.