The Buffalo Bills endured a low-scoring affair on Sunday Night Football. But now have a concerning NFL injury update involving star defender Matt Milano against the New England Patriots.

Milano left during the third quarter as his team trailed 13-10. The Bills' public relations department posted this update on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

“Injury Update: LB Matt Milano (pectoral) is questionable to return,” the account posted.

Milano produced three solo tackles before leaving. The 31-year-old has long been a pillar of the Bills' defense especially in the era of Sean McDermott and Josh Allen.

His the second notable NFL injury in the AFC East showdown. Antonio Gibson of the Patriots left with a knee injury.

Bills, Patriots engaged in defensive battle

Article Continues Below

The SNF primetime contest saw little fireworks at Orchard Park.

Both offenses settled for a combined three field goals during the first half. No one scored any touchdowns until after halftime.

New England, though, tacked on two touchdown drives. Rhamondre Stevenson scored two red zone touchdowns from four and seven yards out. The latter capped off a 90-yard drive for the Pats to build the lead at 20-10. Stevenson even overcame some brutal ridicule from fans following an early fumble.

But again, defense stole the show on both sides. Buffalo and New England ended three drives with a fumble. The defenses also forced five punts during the first two quarters of play.

Milano led Buffalo with six combined tackles before his upper body injury. Terrel Bernard led the Bills, though, with five solo stops. Edge rusher Greg Rousseau delivered two tackles for a loss.

Allen managed to cut the lead late by finding Keon Coleman in the back of the end zone, slicing the deficit to 20-17 with under eight minutes left.