New England Patriots fans were not happy with Rhamondre Stevenson's fumbles continuing in the team's matchup against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night.

Stevenson has a major issue with fumbles to start the 2025 NFL season. He had two turnovers going into the Week 5 matchup, indicating his struggle to be significant as the top running back in the Patriots' rotation.

Unfortunately for him, the troubles didn't stop. He committed his third fumble of the year midway through the first quarter, giving up possession to Buffalo. It marked his 10th since the start of the 2024 campaign.

Fans came in droves to vent their anger towards Stevenson's struggles on the field. Here are some of their reactions.

“Sheesh man. Rhamondre Stevenson better be careful — 8-9 more fumbles and Patriots might have to consider seeing what TreVeyon Henderson can do,” one fan said.

“He’s almost unplayable at this point. Which is awful because he’s such a good RB. If you can’t hold on you can’t play, another remarked.

“Its crazy you can literally bet on a fumble from him. This is why Belichick would bench you for a week,” one commented.

“Instead of punishing Rhamondre Stevenson for habitually fumbling, Mike Vrabel has chosen to punish the entire team instead by letting this continue,” one replied.

“Rhamondre Stevenson should realistically never touch a football for the Patriots again. Why the f**k do you keep giving him chances when you have a player like TreVeyon Henderson?” a fan said.

How Rhamondre Stevenson, Patriots played 1st half against Bills

Despite Rhamondre Stevenson's mishap, the Patriots bounced back from that as they contained the Bills offense throughout the first half.

New England understood the importance of this matchup, taking on one of the best teams in the league. Their defense played a high level in the first 30 minutes, holding Buffalo to a field goal as the team leads 6-3.

Drake Maye had a tough start facing the Bills' defense but made enough plays to give New England the lead to enter the break. He completed nine passes out of 16 attempts for 89 yards while attempting three rushes for 12 yards.

Antonio Gibson led the run game with six carries for 21 yards before going down with an injury. As for the receiving game, Stefon Diggs highlights the group with three receptions for 33 yards.

After this matchup, the Patriots will prepare for their next contest. They will be on the road, facing the New Orleans Saints on Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. ET.