In a game that featured plenty of incredible rushing plays, Buffalo Bills superstar quarterback Josh Allen made his mark on the ground by accomplishing a historic feat. Allen entered Week 1's game against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

With the Bills trailing Derrick Henry and company, Allen trimmed Baltimore's lead in the fourth quarter from 15 to nine with a two-yard rushing score with a little under 12 minutes left in regulation.

That touchdown gave the former Wyoming Cowboys star the solo spot atop the Bills' all-time list for most career rushing scores. He surpassed Buffalo legend running back Thurman Thomas for the record.

“With that, @JoshAllenQB makes HISTORY,” the Bills shared in a post on X, formerly Twitter, to announce their quarterback's incredible feat.

The 6-foot-5 Allen added another rushing touchdown to his name with a leaping TD late in the fourth quarter that helped Buffalo complete a stunning come-from-behind 41-40 victory over the Ravens. Allen finished with 394 passing yard and two touchdowns to go with 30 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 14 carres.

Allen entered the Ravens game tied with Thomas with 65 career rushing touchdowns each. In other words, it was just a matter of time before Allen broke his tie with Thomas, who played 12 of his 13 seasons in the NFL with the Bills, from 1988 to 1999.

Allen passed O.J. Simpson for second all-time in franchise history in 2024, when the signal-caller racked up a total of 12 rushing touchdowns. Simpson, who died in 2024, collected 57 rushing touchdowns during his time with Buffalo in the late 1960s to the 1970s. Allen also needed just 112 games to set a new Bills rushing touchdowns record, while Thomas set the previous mark in 173 games.

The previous two seasons had truly given Allen's total rushing touchdowns a tremendous boost. After rushing for 38 touchdowns in his first five seasons in the NFL, Allen scored 27 touchdowns on the ground combined in 2023 and 2024, while burning rubber for 1,055 rushing yards through 34 games.

Allen can add more to his career numbers when the Bills visit the New York Jets on the road at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, in Week 2 of the 2025 NFL regular season.