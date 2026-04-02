In the wake of Hailee Steinfeld announcing she's given birth to her first baby with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, the team congratulated the couple.

They took to social media to congratulate Allen and Steinfeld, who welcomed a baby into the world. The Bills posted a picture of Allen with his thumb up with the caption, “Girl dad [thumbs up emoji].”

He now heads into his ninth season in the NFL as a dad. Allen and the Bills are hoping to go farther than the AFC Divisional Round this year. The Bills beat the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wild Card Round, but the Denver Broncos defeated them in overtime in the Divisional Round.

When did Hailee Steinfeld have her first baby with Bills QB Josh Allen?

Allen and Steinfeld announced that she gave birth via the actress' newsletter, Beau Society, on Thursday, Apr. 2, 2026.

“Our baby girl has arrived!! We’re feeling incredibly grateful and blessed and savouring these early moments. Thank you so much for the love and well wishes,” they wrote before signing off, “Love, Hailee and Josh.”

The announcement of the birth of their baby comes about five months after they announced Steinfeld was pregnant. Allen and Steinfeld announced her pregnancy in December 2025 during the homestretch of the NFL regular season.

They shared pictures of themselves in the snow. Steinfeld was already sporting a baby bump at the time of these photos. So, it appears they took their time announcing it to the world.

Allen and Steinfeld's first baby comes about a month before their first wedding anniversary. They tied the knot in Ventura, California, on May 31, 2025.

Their relationship began sometime in 2023, the same year Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift got together and set the pop culture world ablaze. Allen proposed to Steinfeld on Nov. 22, 2024, and they made the announcement a week later on Nov. 29.