In an exciting offseason announcement, Hailee Steinfeld has given birth to her first baby, and she shared the news with her husband, Josh Allen.

The duo announced the news via Steinfeld's newsletter, Beau Society. It was short and sweet, and they revealed that they had a girl.

“We’re feeling incredibly grateful and blessed and savouring these early moments. Thank you so much for the love and well wishes,” they wrote before signing off, “Love, Hailee and Josh.”

Congratulations to the happy couple!

When did Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld announce they were having a baby?

They announced Steinfeld's pregnancy in December 2025 during the season. A few pictures of their pregnancy reveal were shared, and Steinfeld was sporting a baby bump in the snowy weather. And just like that, they are parents.

Allen and Steinfeld got married in May 2025 during the offseason. They held their ceremony in Ventura, California, on May 31, 2025.

Their relationship began sometime in 2023, the same year fellow NFL player Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift got together. However, they didn't make it official until July 2024.

Allen would later propose to Steinfeld in November 2024 during the Buffalo Bills' bye week. They made the announcement on social media a week later, on Nov. 29.

Currently, Allen is gearing up for his ninth year in the NFL. The Bills went 12-5 in 2025, and they made it to the AFC Divisional Round before being eliminated by the Denver Broncos.

Steinfeld is coming off a leading role in the Oscar-winning movie Sinners. She starred in Ryan Coogler's latest film alongside Michael B. Jordan.

Sinners made history with its 16 Oscar nominations, including a Best Picture nod. It took home four awards, including Best Actor for Jordan.

Coming up, Steinfeld will star in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. This is the long-awaited sequel to Across the Spider-Verse, which was released in 2023. Steinfeld, of course, voices Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen in the series.