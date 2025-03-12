The Buffalo Bills have made moves to improve their defense in free agency, and they're bringing back one of their own, as Damar Hamlin agreed to a one-year deal with the team, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Hamlin had one of the best seasons of his career in 2024, starting in 14 games, recording five pass breakups and two interceptions. He's played in 48 career games, starting in 27 of them with 184 tackles.

The world outside of the NFL learned about Hamlin in 2023 when he suffered a cardiac arrest against the Buffalo Bills. Hamlin collided with Tee Higgins, and the impact resulted in him passing out on the field right after getting up. CPR was done on him on the field, and then he was transported to the University of Cincinnati.

Hamlin remained in the hospital for over a week in critical condition and was discharged on Jan. 11, 2023.

He's used his story to inspire others not only with their football dreams but anything that they want to achieve in life.

When Hamlin returned to the field, he only played in five games, but in 2024, he saw an uptick in his playing time and was a solid contributor to the secondary. He'll look to do the same next season, as the Bills are still eyeing a Super Bowl appearance.

The Bills were one of the best teams in the league last season and were led by NFL MVP Josh Allen. Unfortunately, they ran into the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Conference Championship and lost. So far this offseason, the Bills have made it a priority to get better on the defensive line, signing Joey Bosa and Larry Ogunjobi.

It looks like they're bringing back their core group from last season, and it wouldn't be a surprise if they were atop the AFC once again.