The Buffalo Bills came into the Wild Card Round with high expectations, but they had to get past the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road to contninue their playoff journey. Thanks to a big stop from the Bills' defense and forcing Trevor Lawrence to throw an interception, they'll now be heading to the Divisional Round.

With the win, the Bills snapped their playoffs losing streak of eight straight, dating back to the 1993 playoffs.

The Bills picked off Trevor Lawrence and held on for the Wild Card win.

It was a competive game from beginning to end, and it looked like whoever had the ball last was going to win the game. The Jaguars were able to score with four minutes left in the game to put themselves up 24-20. All they had to do was get a stop, but Allen and the offense have shown all season that they know how to put points on the board.

With a fourth and inches coming up, the Bills set up for the Tush Push at the Jaguars' 11-yard line, and instead of getting the inch, they got an entire 10 yards, and almost the touchdown. The Bills ran the same play and scored this time, going up 27-24 with a minute left in the game.

On the Jaguars' first possesion, Lawrence threw a pass that was tipped, and the Bills grabbed the ball out of the air, sealing the win.

The Bills will now be advancing, and they will wait and see who their next opponent will be as the games continue through the weekend.

Over the past few years, the Bills have been haunted by the Kansas City Chiefs, but they don't have any excuses this season.