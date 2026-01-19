What is a catch? If you ask a Buffalo Bills fan today, they’ll tell you the answer depends entirely on which officiating crew is on the field.

During Sunday’s NFC Divisional Round matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Chicago Bears, a controversial completion to Davante Adams sent social media into a frenzy.

Late in the first half, with the game knotted at 10-10, Adams hauled in a 12-yard strike from Matthew Stafford. Despite a Bears defender prying the ball loose as they hit the turf, officials ruled the catch complete, citing that Adams was down by contact.

Davante grabs his first catch of the game LARvsCHI on NBC

Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/FbcHLz31QD — NFL (@NFL) January 19, 2026

The ruling immediately reopened a wound for the Bills Mafia. Just 24 hours earlier, Buffalo’s season ended in heartbreaking fashion against the Denver Broncos when an eerily similar play involving Brandin Cooks was ruled an interception.

In that game, Denver's Ja’Quan McMillian wrestled the ball away from Cooks in overtime, and officials claimed Cooks hadn't “completed the process” of the catch.

“There is ZERO consistency with NFL officiating,” one fan vented on X. “This same play was an interception in the Bills game but is a catch in the Bears game???” Another added, “This was called an interception and it ended the Bills season. What did Bills fans do to deserve this torture?”

Bills fans to the NFL after seeing that Davante Adams catch.. pic.twitter.com/DG8sy2KwLr — NFL Memes (@NFLMemes) January 19, 2026

Bills fans seeing that Davante Adams catch… pic.twitter.com/T7AfLXwHTN — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 19, 2026

Davante Adams was ruled DOWN on this 50/50 ball. Look away, Bills fans 😬 pic.twitter.com/o0RwE7JF6t — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 19, 2026

Bills fans right now watching another catch/INT situation pic.twitter.com/qFEAkdy97X — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) January 19, 2026

The stats only amplify the frustration. Adams finished his first half with just that single 12-yard catch, but it helped the Rams maintain rhythm in a game where yards were hard to come by in the 20-degree Chicago chill. Meanwhile, the Bills are left wondering “what if” after losing 33-30 in a game where the Cooks' turnover shifted everything.

“The refs just called this a completed catch… but it was the same thing as the Bills vs Broncos play,” noted another viral post. “The refs for this Bears vs Rams game just did the complete opposite.”

As a Bills fan pic.twitter.com/5jtPtXwyW5 — Zach (@Zach13_716) January 19, 2026

Bills fans will not be forgetting this one anytime soon. But it isn't just the Mafia; neutral observers also found the call quite dicey given the stakes of the matchup.