Another Buffalo Bills' season ended in the Divisional Round when the Denver Broncos topped them at home in overtime on Saturday. This time, fans are upset with a controversial Josh Allen interception by Ja'Quan McMillian that set up the game-winning drive, but former NFL referee Walt Anderson believes it was valid.

For those still skeptical, Anderson, a 23-year NFL veteran referee, broke down why the interception was good on ‘NFL Gameday.' Anderson explained that Bills receiver Brandin Cooks failed to complete the catch process, meaning the ball would have been incomplete had he hit the ground, but it instead went to McMillian.

“As the receiver's going to the ground, as soon as he hits the ground, the ball is immediately loose,” Anderson said on ‘NFL Gameday,' via Mike Garafolo. “That would be an incomplete pass if it comes out and hits the ground. Here, the ball never hits the ground.

“The replay officials in New York and in the stadium were looking at the play, they looked at all the angles… They're confirming the call on the field was the ball was immediately loose when it hit the ground, and control was gained by the defender.”

Bills fans were upset when they believed they saw a still photo proving Cooks secured the catch on the ground before McMillian had it. However, as Anderson explained, Cooks never had control of the ball as he went to the ground, while McMillian did.

Had Cooks made the catch, the Bills would have been in range to kick the game-winning field goal. Instead, the Broncos drove back down the other end of the field for their own game-winner.