The Buffalo Bills' season ended in controversy Saturday as they lost 33-30 in overtime to the Denver Broncos in the AFC Divisional Round at Empower Field at Mile High. The turning point came early in overtime when Bills quarterback Josh Allen's deep pass to wide receiver Brandin Cooks was picked off by Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian, a play ruled an interception that set off frustration on Buffalo's sideline and among fans.

After Denver punted on the opening possession of overtime, the Bills took over with a chance to win the game. Facing third-and-11 from its own 36-yard line, Allen targeted Cooks downfield. Cooks leaped and appeared to secure the ball as he went to the ground, but McMillian ripped it away as Cooks made contact with the turf. Referee Carl Cheffers' crew ruled that Cooks did not complete the process of the catch, awarding possession to the Broncos.

Cheffers addressed the ruling in a postgame pool report, explaining that the decision hinged on the catch process.

“The receiver has to complete the process of a catch. He was going to the ground as part of the process of the catch and he lost possession of the ball when he hit the ground. The defender gained possession of it at that point. The defender was the one who completed the process of the catch, so the defender was awarded the ball.”

Cheffers added that the ruling was confirmed through the replay process, though the official game book does not list a full replay review, indicating the decision was upheld via expedited review.

The NFL rulebook requires a receiver to secure control, get both feet in bounds, and either perform a football move or maintain control long enough to do so. It also states that there is no possession if a player who has not completed the third requirement loses control when contacting the ground. Video of the play showed the ball moving as Cooks hit the ground, which aligned with the on-field ruling. Former NFL referee and CBS Sports rules analyst Gene Steratore publicly agreed that the interception call was correct under the rule.

The call didn’t sit right with many, particularly when looking back at a Week 14 Steelers–Ravens replay in which Pittsburgh quarterback Aaron Rodgers' interception was overturned for “surviving the ground.” The different outcomes only added to concerns about consistency, given the fact that the league defended both rulings.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott strongly disagreed with the handling of the play, flagging its impact. He questioned why the play was not slowed down further to ensure accuracy, arguing that Buffalo would have had the ball near the Denver 20-yard line with a potential game-winning field goal opportunity.

The interception proved game-changing. Following the turnover, the Broncos drove 75 yards, aided by two defensive pass interference penalties on Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White for a combined 47 yards. Denver kicker Wil Lutz ultimately converted a 23-yard field goal to clinch the win. McMillian finished with one tackle and the interception, and Allen's night ended with four turnovers, two interceptions, and two lost fumbles, as Buffalo committed five turnovers overall.

The loss dropped Allen to 0-7 in overtime games and once again ended the Bills' quest for a Super Bowl, a title the franchise has never won despite four previous appearances.