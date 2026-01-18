The Buffalo Bills suffered a heartbreaking loss on Saturday. Buffalo lost an overtime thriller with Denver 33-30 that was filled with plenty of self-inflicted errors. But one controversial decision by the referees is the moment that Buffalo's head coach cannot move past.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott was furious with referees regarding a controversial interception call during Saturday's game.

Josh Allen hurled a pass towards Brandin Cooks on a crucial third down during overtime. It first looked like Cooks came down with the catch. But as he went to the ground, Ja'Quan McMillan ripped the ball from his hands. McMillan was ultimately rewarded with the interception, giving the Broncos the ball. They scored a game-winning field goal on the following drive.

McDermott explained that he did not agree with the call when talking with reporters after the game.

“It’s hard for me to understand why it was ruled the way it was ruled,” McDermott said, per The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov. “I’m saying it because I’m standing up for Buffalo, damn it. I'm standing up for us. Because what went on, that is not how it should go down.”

McDermott shared some more thoughts after his press conference in a pool report with Bills reporter Jay Skurski.

“That play is not even close. That's a catch all the way,” McDermott declared in the pool report. “I sat in my locker and I looked at it probably 20 times, nobody can convince me that that ball is not caught and in possession of Buffalo. I just have no idea how the NFL handed it, in particular, the way that they did.”

McDermott continued by noting that the play never even received an official review. He argued that such a consequential play deserved a review, especially given the magnitude of the moment.

“We're not just going to sit here and take it, is what I'm saying,” McDermott concluded. “I'm pissed off about it, and I feel strongly as I've looked at it in review in my owner locker that it's a catch, possession Buffalo, and that the process should have been… handled differently.”

Now the Bills must enter the offseason with some tough questions to answer after another painful playoff exit.