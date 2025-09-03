The Buffalo Bills are just days away from kicking off their 2025 season with a home playoff rematch against the Baltimore Ravens. It will be the start of another quest for Josh Allen and company to try to finally hoist that elusive Lombardi Trophy they've been chasing throughout their franchise's storied history.

Recently, there has been concern about Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, a key protector for Allen along the offensive line who has been out of practice and the preseason as of late due to injury, but on Wednesday, the team got a positive update in that department.

“Bills OL Sedrick Van Pran-Granger was practicing on Wednesday. This is the first time since the spring workouts that he’s participated in a practice due to a calf injury,” reported Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter.

Pran-Granger has been a stalwart of the Bills' offensive line, which is one of the better units in the NFL, and whose contributions have given more time in the pocket to read the defense and thus likely improved his accuracy as a passer.

A big opportunity for the Bills

Last year, the Buffalo Bills came oh so close to finally getting to the Super Bowl for the first time in the Allen era, but as has so often been the case, their hearts were ultimately broken by Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs once again.

This year, the Bills are entering the season with an even bigger chip on their shoulder and a roster that looks like a real threat to compete for a championship.

In addition to bringing back most of last year's team (including coming to an agreement with running back James Cook before things got ugly), the team also added some key veterans, including pass rusher Joey Bosa, who remains one of the best at what he does in the NFL landscape when healthy, which of course has been a big caveat throughout his career.

In any case, the Bills are slated to kick off their 2025 season on Sunday evening at home against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in a battle of the last two league MVP's.