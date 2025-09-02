The Buffalo Bills have come ever so close to making the Super Bowl, for the last few years. Buffalo hasn't been able to break that glass ceiling, though, and win the AFC Championship game. Bills coach Sean McDermott is trying to change that this season.

McDermott is opening up about something that is bothering him. He said he is tired of the national narrative that Buffalo is a loser, since the franchise lost four straight Super Bowls back in the early 1990s.

“ Honestly, it pisses me off” Sean McDermott hates some of the national narrative surrounding Buffalo. The Bills head coach was fiery during a recent interview. pic.twitter.com/1p8BWSqUtD — Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) September 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Honestly, it pisses me off,” McDermott said, per WIVB TV. “Nobody is ever going to do that again…..people don't know this town. They don't know how hard it is to get to four straight Super Bowls. It will never happen again.”

The Bills lost the AFC title game during the 2024 season, to the Kansas City Chiefs. It was the second time that McDermott led the franchise to the AFC championship game in his tenure. Buffalo also won the AFC East division in 2024, for the fifth consecutive season.

Bills have high hopes for 2025

The Bills have been a force in the AFC for the past few years, with McDermott at the helm. Buffalo also has one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the NFL in Josh Allen. Allen finished the 2024 season with 3,731 passing yards and 28 touchdowns.

The window for this group to reach the Super Bowl might be closing soon. Buffalo has made the postseason in all but one of McDermott's eight seasons in western New York. He has made the postseason for six years in a row, but is still searching for that first Super Bowl appearance.

Buffalo is bolstering their practice squad in recent days. The Bills signed wide receiver Gabe Davis to the squad on Tuesday. Davis has played before in Buffalo. The squad also signed defensive players Jordan Phillips and Jordan Poyer to the practice squad recently.

Buffalo kicks off the 2025 season on Sunday. The Bills take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1 of the NFL season.