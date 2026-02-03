The Buffalo Bills are adding another mentor for quarterback Josh Allen. The Bills have hired former Tennessee Titans' quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree to be the new QB coach.

“Hardegree was coveted for this role and an elevated one around the league, but chose Joe Brady and OC Pete Carmichael. After helping Cam Ward, he’ll work with Josh Allen.”

Bo Hardegree is a former QB himself. He played at Tennessee from 2003 to 2006 before becoming a graduate assistant with Duke University. He left Duke for LSU to become an offensive intern before quickly making the jump to the NFL. Hardegree has coached for many different NFL teams as either an offensive assistant or a QB coach. The last two seasons, Hardegree was the QB coach for the Titans and helped rookie Cam Ward during his first season in the NFL.

The numbers were not incredible, but Ward did some great things and matured as the season went on. This past season, Hardegree called the plays for the Titans. He has the experience to help former OC and new HC Joe Brady and current OC Pete Carmichael.

On Monday, the Bills hired Drew Terrell to be the new wide receivers coach. He came from the Arizona Cardinals as their former WR coach and passing game coordinator. Brady is forming is new staff in hopes of getting Josh Allen over the hump and into the Super Bowl.

The Bills will have a hard time watching the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl this Sunday. That will give them a little added motivation for next season.