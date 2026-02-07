The Buffalo Bills watched Josh Allen become turnover prone during their loss to the Denver Broncos. Allen even attempted to play while banged up.

But Allen isn't making his ailments the reason behind the NFL Playoffs loss during the divisional round.

Allen made that thought perfectly clear with Sports Illustrated on Saturday.

“No I don't think so,” Allen said when asked if the injuries played a role. “More so decision making and a couple of throws I wish I had back — that ultimately would have changed it.”

Josh Allen played with multiple ailments during Bills' playoff run

How banged up was Allen really?

One big ailment was a broken bone in his right foot — which he already underwent surgery on. But turns out that injury arrived before the postseason against the Cleveland Browns.

Allen is expected to miss as many as 10 weeks, meaning the Bills and new head coach Joe Brady may need someone else to run the offense for voluntary workouts. He'll likely be ready for OTAs, though.

He also busted his nose on a quarterback sneak against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the AFC Wild Card round. But his lower body injury prevented him from re-tapping into his past mobile self.

Meanwhile, Allen has to adjust to life without Sean McDermott. The now former Bills head coach brought Allen into the league as his first round choice back in 2018.

Allen himself sat inside the Bills meetings to map out who should lead the franchise post McDermott. Brady becomes only Allen's second head coach in his NFL career, albeit he goes from offensive coordinator to head coach in this role.