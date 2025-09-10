The Buffalo Bills walked out of Week 1 with a win in what might be the game of the season. Josh Allen led his team on an epic comeback to hand the Baltimore Ravens a loss in their season opener. However, the unsung hero for Sean McDermott's team was Matt Prater. The 41-year-old kicker scored 11 points in the game, including three on the field goal that won the game for Buffalo.

Prater was a late addition to the Bills' practice squad before the season began. However, McDermott called his number in Week 1 and the veteran stepped into the limelight with no hesitation. After going perfect in the game when he got the chance to kick, Prater was the co-savior of the night alongside Allen. The reigning MVP heaped praise on Buffalo's kicker after the game.

One game was good enough for the kicker to convince the Bills to hand him an official deal. Buffalo announced on its social media page that Prater has been signed for the rest of the regular season. He might not have a game as big as the one he did in Week 1. However, having a reliable kicker is one less thing that McDermott has to worry about. It looks like Prater can be that player.

The Bills entered the season with massive expectations. One week in, it looks like Allen and Buffalo are ready to handle whatever comes their way. If they handle business against the Kansas City Chiefs later in the season, AFC Super Bowl contenders will have to come through Buffalo to get there.

Allen had a stellar performance, orchestrating the late-game comeback. However, he and the Bills acknowledged how crucial Prater was to the win. With him around for the rest of the season, Buffalo feels like one of the favorites to make another deep playoff run.