The Buffalo Bills moved wide receiver and return specialist Mecole Hardman Jr. to Injured Reserve ahead of Thursday Night Football against the Houston Texans, meaning he will miss the next four games (h/t NFL Network's Ian Rapoport). The 27-year-old suffered a calf injury during his Buffalo debut last weekend in the Week 11 44-32 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

A three-time Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs, Hardman had just joined the Bills after a short stay with the Green Bay Packers’ practice squad, and the team promoted him from the practice squad to the active roster on Nov. 15. In his first game, he showcased his speed with a 61-yard kickoff return that helped set up Buffalo’s opening score. However, his debut also included a muffed punt in the third quarter that led to a Tampa Bay touchdown. Hardman exited the game after that play and did not return.

Hardman’s move to IR means he will not return to action until at least Dec. 21 against the Cleveland Browns. He averaged nearly 600 receiving yards per season in his first three years with Kansas City, but his production has declined, totaling only 511 yards from 2022 through 2024.

Hardman's placement on the Injured Reserve comes at a time when the Bills are already dealing with multiple injuries. He joins eight other players currently on IR, leaving the team short on impactful offensive talent, such as tight end Dalton Kincaid (hamstring) and wide receiver Curtis Samuel (elbow and neck). Veteran wide receiver Keon Coleman will also be inactive for a second consecutive week.

Cornerback Brandon Codrington, recently re-signed to the practice squad, will not be elevated for Thursday’s game, leaving running backs Ray Davis and Ty Johnson to handle kickoffs and Khalil Shakir to manage punts.

To beef up depth for Thursday, the Bills elevated wide receiver Gabe Davis and tight end Keleki Latu from the practice squad. Both players are receiving their second elevations of the season. Davis, who reunited with Buffalo in September after a season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, recorded three catches for 40 yards against the Buccaneers. Latu, filling in for the injured Kincaid, had his first career reception on Sunday.