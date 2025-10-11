The Buffalo Bills are currently gearing up for their upcoming matchup against the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football on the road. The Bills are looking to bounce back after a shocking home loss against the New England Patriots last week that saw the team's usually explosive offense go stagnant at times.

Unfortunately, on Saturday, the Bills got some tough injury updates heading into the matchup against Atlanta.

“Bills are placing S Damar Hamlin on injured reserve due to a pectoral injury. Bills also ruling out LB Matt Milano and DT T.J. Sanders for Monday night’s game vs. the Falcons,” reported ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter on X, formerly Twitter.

The injury setbacks will force the Bills to have to dig deep on defense, especially after they were embarrassed by their former wide receiver Stefon Diggs in the secondary last week against New England.

Can the Bills bounce back?

The good news for the Bills is that their remarkably easy 2025 schedule will continue on Monday against an Atlanta Falcons team that hasn't exactly been a picture of consistency so far this season.

While Atlanta does have some elite weapons on offense, headlined by Bijan Robinson, they have not been able to put things together with much consistency, recently having been blown out 30-0 by the lowly Carolina Panthers. Atlanta is expected to get back their best cornerback AJ Terrell for this matchup, but Allen still shouldn't have a ton of trouble moving the ball down the field on Monday.

Overall, the Bills could use a “get right game” this week. Even before the loss to New England, the Bills had already shown some troubling signs, putting together a rough performance on Thursday Night Football against the Miami Dolphins two weeks ago in a game they narrowly won.

Still, even with the injuries, this remains one of the most talented rosters in the NFL, led by arguably its best player in Allen.

The Falcons and Bills are slated to kick things off on Monday at 7:15 PM ET.