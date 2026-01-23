Philip Rivers just finished his shocking NFL comeback with the Indianapolis Colts. Now, he could be sticking around the league as a head coach.

The Buffalo Bills are interviewing Rivers for the head coaching vacancy on Friday, via Adam Schefter of ESPN. When he isn't playing football, the longtime quarterback is currently serving as head coach of St. Michael Catholic High School in Alabama.

Rivers has been a full-time high school head coach since 2021. While obviously not on the same level as the NFL, he at least understands what goes into game planning. For the Bills or any other team looking at Rivers though, his experience as an NFL quarterback is what will be his most intriguing trait.

Entering the league in 2004, the 2025 campaign marked Rivers 18th season in the league. He has appeared in 247 games, being named to the Pro Bowl eight times. Simply put, the quarterback understands what it takes to survive in the NFL.

If that'll be enough to earn the Bills' head coaching job is yet to be seen. After firing Sean McDermott, Buffalo's head coaching job will be one of the most coveted on the market. While they've been unable to get over their playoff hump, the Bills have at least made the playoffs in each of the last seven seasons.

At the same time, the Bills wouldn't fire McDermott to hire a coach they feel is inferior. Rivers, with no NFL head coaching experience, will need to have a mighty impressive interview to land the role. Still, the fact Rivers is even interviewing with Buffalo shows his interesting in coaching at the highest level is growing.