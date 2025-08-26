Another ‘Hard Knocks' star will receive the axe in 2025. For the second consecutive offseason, the Buffalo Bills are releasing receiver KJ Hamler during their final roster cuts.

The Bills cut Hamler on Tuesday morning, just hours before the 4 p.m. ET roster deadline, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. The move marked the second consecutive year they released Hamler as part of their final roster cuts, following a similar move in 2024.

Hamler, 26, has not played a game since the 2022 season. The Denver Broncos selected him in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, hoping to add a dynamic weapon to their offense, but his career hardly even got off the ground. Hamler has just 620 total receiving yards and three touchdowns through three years in the league.

When Buffalo released Hamler in 2024, it subsequently signed him to the team's practice squad. Should he clear waivers, he could end up making the same move in 2025.

With the Bills being featured in the 2025 offseason edition of HBO's ‘Hard Knocks,' fans became familiar with Hamler and his rocky career. Although it was a long shot, some were hoping that he would find his way onto Buffalo's roster, but it was not in the cards.

Bills continue making roster cuts with KJ Hamler release

Article Continues Below
Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center.
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Unfortunately for Hamler, the 2024 season was his chance to make Buffalo's roster. The Bills were in desperate need of receivers after losing Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis, but he still could not make the cut. He re-entered the 2025 offseason with much stiffer competition, joining a receiving corps that added Elijah Moore and Joshua Palmer to the mix.

The Bills have been slowly making cuts throughout the offseason, but began their initial purge on Tuesday morning. Buffalo has since cut ties with receiver Grant DuBose, tight end Matt Sokol, cornerback Zy Alexander and running back Elijah Young, among others. Like Hamler, a few were featured on ‘Hard Knocks.'

The Bills will likely make at least a few more notable releases before the 4 p.m. ET deadline. Notable undrafted free agents Frank Gore Jr., Paris Shand, Tyrell Shavers and Jimmy Ciarlo are still gunning for a roster spot. Late-round selections Dorian Strong, Marcus Harris and Chase Lundt are also potentially on the bubble and anxiously await the final horn.

More Buffalo Bills News
Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper (18) turns up field after making a catch in the second quarter against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium with Bills' Mike Whilte in the background
Bills cut ties with backup quarterback after Amari Cooper signingJosue Pavon ·
Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) runs on the field during joint training camp practice with the Chicago Bears ahead of Sunday's preseason game.
Bills’ James Cook snubbed by ESPN’s NFL Rank after contract extensionRexwell Villas ·
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) warms up before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.
Bills’ Josh Allen jumps up in ESPN’s NFL RankYasmin Edañol ·
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (97) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Bills to reunite with veteran defensive lineman before regular seasonAbdullah Imran ·
Bills wide receiver Curtis Samuel eyes in a pass during position drills during day three of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Friday, July 25, 2025 in Pittsford, NY.
Why Curtis Samuel wasn’t with Bills in preseason finale vs. BuccaneersJackson Stone ·
Buffalo Bills running back Frank Gore Jr. (20) runs past Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Markees Watts (58) during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium.
Bills RB Frank Gore Jr.’s TD vs. Buccaneers will give fans all the feelsRichard Pereira ·