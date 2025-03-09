The Buffalo Bills have been busy ahead of free agency, as they signed Greg Rousseau, Khalil Shakir, and Terrell Bernard to long-term contract extensions over the past few days. On Sunday, rather than handing out an extension, they decided to move on from veteran pass rusher Von Miller in an effort to clear up some cap space.

Miller signed a six-year, $120 million contract with the Bills back in 2022, but the deal gave the team an easy option to get out after three years, which they are exercising now. With the move, Buffalo is creating $8.4 million in cap space, but even though they are cutting Miller, both sides are open to a potential reunion in free agency.

“The Bills are releasing pass-rusher Von Miller, per me and Tom Pelissero. Miller is set to turn 36 years old before the 2025 season, and Buffalo makes the move now. Both sides, however, are open to a return,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Bills could end up re-signing Von Miller after release

Miller's stint with Buffalo didn't really go as expected, as he ended up becoming an incredibly expensive situational pass-rusher in 2024. He did rack up six sacks, which was a major improvement from his horrific 2023 campaign, but it was untenable to bring Miller back for the 2025 campaign on his current deal, so it's not much of a surprise that the Bills released him.

However, even with this move, Miller could end up returning to Buffalo, as both sides are interested in finding common ground on a new deal. Miller is free to sign with another team, though, so a return to the Bills could depend on how much interest he gauges from other teams across the league. For now, the two sides are going their separate ways, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see Miller find his way back to Buffalo when all is said and done.