The Buffalo Bills made a splash signing on Tuesday night when they added star pass rusher Joey Bosa on a one-year, $12.6 million contract. The Bills aren't done adding to their defensive line, though, as they hammered out a deal with recently released Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi on Wednesday morning.

Ogunjobi turned in another solid campaign in 2024, racking up 41 tackles and 1.5 sacks over 15 games for the Steelers. The team opted to move in a different direction once free agency started, though, releasing him on Monday. It didn't take long for him to find a new home, though, as he landed with Buffalo on a one-year, $8.3 million deal.

“More Bills free agency news: Sources say they are set to sign former Steelers DT Larry Ogunjobi on a 1-year, $8.3M deal with $8M guaranteed. The deal also includes incentives that could make the deal worth up to $10M,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported in a post on X.

Bills continue to reinforce defensive line with Larry Ogunjobi signing

If Buffalo had a weakness in 2024, it was their defensive line, particularly their pass rush. They have already done well to address this spot, signing Bosa and handing Greg Rousseau a massive four-year, $80 million contract extension before free agency got underway. Now, they get some help on the interior with Ogunjobi, who has proven he can play against both the run and the pass throughout his career.

While Ogunjobi primarily plays at defensive tackle, he has been used as a defensive end before, and he's not too far removed from the 2021 campaign, when he racked up a career-high seven sacks with the Cincinnati Bengals. Nowadays, Ogunjobi focuses on opening up holes for his teammates, and if he can come in and hold his own for Buffalo, he should prove to be tremendously helpful for his new squad.