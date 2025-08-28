The Buffalo Bills have completed workouts with three kickers ahead of the 2025 regular season. According to Jordan Schultz, the three kickers are veterans, Eddie Pineiro, Zane Gonzales, and Greg Joseph.

Tyler Bass is the Bills' starting kicker. However, he has been dealing with an injury this preseason, but did return to the team for the final preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Last week, Bass had an update on his injury. The goal was to get him back in camp, and the Bills were successful in that regard. Although that did not stop the team from working out three veteran kickers just in case.

Eddie Pineiro was the Carolina Panthers' starting kicker since 2022 but was recently released. Pineiro has been around the league, playing for multiple different teams. He's been with the Raiders, Bears, Colts, Commanders (Washington Football Team), and Jets. Pineiro is hoping to suit up for his 7th franchise. Pineiro is 111 for 126 in career field goals with a career 88.1%. His longest career field goal is 56 yards.

Zane Gonzales played for the Washington Commanders last season. Before that, he was with the 49ers, Panthers, Lions, Cardinals, and Browns. Gonzales is 96 for 120 with a career 80%. His career long is 57 yards.

Greg Joseph has played for many different NFL teams. You need more than two hands to count all the teams. In his career, he is 116 for 141 with an 82.3% career percentage. His long is 61 yards, and if you are comparing him to the other two, then he is the longest tenured kicker with the most experience. He also has the better numbers. Sadly, the only team Joseph has been with for more than one season was the Minnesota Vikings from 2021 to 2023. Last season, Joseph played for the Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions, New York Giants, Washington Commanders, and New York Jets. Joseph was released from the 49ers this summer.