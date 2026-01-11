The Buffalo Bills beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-24 on Sunday, returning to the Divisional Round. Josh Allen was spectacular, with over 300 total yards and three touchdowns in the win. The Bills avoided a big game from Cam Little, the elite Jaguars kicker, and Sean McDermott was making local knowledge jokes about it afterward.

“Sean McDermott joked that he almost didn’t go out for pregame warmups to avoid watching Cam Little kick. Also he said he was making kicks from East Aurora. Good ‘ole Western New York joke,” ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg reported.

Little has both the NFL record for longest kick made, a 68-yarder, and the NFL record for kick made outdoors, a 67-yarder. The Jaguars' kicker also booted a 70-yarder in the preseason, but that does not count in the record books. East Aurora is 10 miles east of Highmark Stadium, or 17,600 yards. So, just a slight exaggeration from McDermott.

Little missed a kick at the end of the first half that would have tied the game at 10. It was the first field goal he missed since Week 7. Earlier in the first half, Liam Coen passed up an opportunity at an easy field goal for a fourth-down attempt, which failed. Little made a 43-yard field goal and all three of his extra-point opportunities.

The Bills ran out Matt Prater as their kicker just after he left Week 18 with a quad injury. The 41-year-old was perfect, helping secure the win. Without a kicker, they blew out the Jets in the final game of the season. Now, the Bills have a proven veteran heading into the Divisional Round.

McDermott's Bills will be on the road again in the Divisional Round. If the Patriots win on Sunday night, they will head to Denver to play the Broncos. If the Chargers win, they will have to wait until Monday night to find out the opponent.