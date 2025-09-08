The fans at Highmark Stadium were thrilled after the Buffalo Bills beat the Baltimore Ravens, and tight ends Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox were singing along with The Killers' “Mr. Brightside.”

As Kincaid and Knox left the field, they sang along to The Killers' “Mr. Brightside” with the fans. Highmark Stadium was loud, and the tight ends were enjoying the moment. They soaked in their first win of the season.

It was an unfortunate loss for the Ravens. The game was a rematch of their clash in the 2024 Divisional Round playoff game, and the Bills once again came out on top.

Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox running around Highmark Stadium, signing "Mr Brightside." Unbelievable.#BillsMafia

The Bills and Ravens' thrilling game

Despite being down by a touchdown at halftime, the Bills showed their resiliency by beating the Ravens. The reigning NFL MVP, Josh Allen, had another stellar game.

Allen threw for 394 yards, completing 33 of his 46 passes. He threw two touchdowns and rushed for two more. One of the touchdowns went to Kincaid, while the other went to Coleman. Knox had a solid outing, catching both of his targets for 20 yards.

Meanwhile, Ravens running back Derrick Henry carved up the Bills' defense. He rushed for 169 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. However, he lost a fumble.

Lamar Jackson also had a good game. He threw for 209 yards and two touchdowns. Jackson also added another 70 yards and a score on the ground.

But it was Allen who led the game-winning drive. He threw a total of 251 yards, a career-high, in the fourth quarter. He led a nine-play, 66-yard field goal drive to seal the victory for the Bills. Their newly signed kicker, Matt Prater, made the field goal to beat the Ravens.

There is a chance the teams will meet again. They are two of the AFC's best teams, and that could put them on a collision course come January.