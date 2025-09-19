While it was not the blowout many expected it to be, the Buffalo Bills' showdown against the Miami Dolphins at home Thursday night did not have a surprising result either.

Josh Allen and Bills moved up to 3-0 in the NFL standings to start the 2025 NFL season by taking down the visiting Dolphins at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park via a 31-21 score.

The Dolphins struck first with a short touchdown run by running back Ollie Gordon II to finish a 10-play drive in the opening period, but the Bills responded with back-to-back end zone scores. Tight end Dalton Kincaid put Buffalo on the board with a 20-yard touchdown grab off a pass from Allen. Another tight end, Jackson Hawes, collected a shovel pass from Allen in the second period to put Buffalo ahead.

The game was tied at 21-21 after Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill scored a touchdown, but it was all Buffalo from that point forward. Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's interception with a little over three minutes left in regulation turned out to be the final nail in the coffin for the Dolphins' chances to pull off an upset.

After the game, Kincaid spoke highly of Allen, who finished the contest with 213 passing yards and three touchdowns on 22-of-28 pass completions.

“He's just a spark, you know, each and every day,” Kincaid said about Allen during an interview with ESPN's Scott Van Pelt.

“Practice, off day, whatever it may be, you know, he gets everybody going. And it's just, how can you not, you know, leave it all out there for a guy like that.”

The 25-year-old Kincaid is having a great start to his third season in the NFL. Selected 25th overall in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Bills, Kincaid now has 151 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 13 receptions and 16 targets. He is on pace to break his single-season career-highs in touchdowns, receiving yards and touchdown catches, as he continues to play a growing role in Buffalo's high-flying offense.

The Bills now get to enjoy a long rest before their next game, which will be against the New Orleans Saints at home in Week 4.