The Buffalo Bills 2024 campaign came to an end in a way that is beginning to feel too similar, as they suffered a 32-29 defeat at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. If it weren't for a crucial drop from second-year tight end Dalton Kincaid on the Bills final drive of the game, though, it's fair to wonder if things would have played out differently.

On 4th-&-5 with two minutes left in the game, Buffalo's quarterback Josh Allen threw a desperation heave down the field in hopes of somehow finding one of his pass catchers. Kincaid ended up being able to make a play on the ball by coming back to it, but he dropped it, which allowed the Chiefs to get the ball back and run out the clock. When looking back on his crucial drop, Kincaid kept things 100% real.

“I mean, it's football. Josh made a hell of an attempt just to get the ball up there, and it just sucks a lot,” Kincaid said per Matthew Bove after the game. “Obviously, just knowing we don't get to play another game as this team and we don't make it on to that next step, it just hurts a lot.”

Josh Allen, Bills head back to the drawing board after Dalton Kincaid's drop

Every year, the Bills excel in the regular season, before running into the Chiefs in the playoffs and getting bounced. Just when you think it's their year to make it to the Super Bowl, something ends up not going their way, and they get sent into the offseason with the same questions popping up as the year before. This time around, it was Kincaid's painful drop that left Buffalo wondering what could have been.

Kincaid's drop obviously isn't the only reason the Bills lost this game, but it will linger as a painful reminder of just how close Buffalo was to getting over the hump and beating Kansas City in the postseason. Instead, the Bills are heading back to the drawing board as they continue to search for a way to find their way to the Super Bowl.