Inside a disappointed Buffalo locker room following Sunday's 32-29 AFC Championship Game loss to Kansas City, Bills linebacker Von Miller told reporters that his team wasn't considering any “coulda/woulda” scenarios looking back at how the game played out.

“‘We could've did that, we could've did this, maybe the outcome would've been different,' but we did everything in our power to win this game,” Miller said. “You know, it just wasn't for us.”

The Bills clung to a 22-21 lead in the beginning stages of the fourth quarter before a Patrick Mahomes touchdown run (and ensuing two-point conversion) put the Chiefs on top by seven. Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen immediately led a touchdown response, finding Curtis Samuel on 4th-and-goal to tie the game with 6:15 to play.

After a Kansas City field goal put the Chiefs up by three, Buffalo's last offensive possession ended on an incomplete pass on 4th-and-5. The Bills had three timeouts remaining but Miller and the defense couldn't get one last stop and Mahomes ran out the clock.

“Losses hurt,” Miller said. “They're supposed to hurt. Adversity like this reveals character and we've got high-character guys in this whole organization. We'll be back.”

Von Miller, Bills come up just short again

Sunday's loss marked the fourth time in five seasons Kansas City has eliminated Buffalo from the playoffs. Last year, the Bills suffered another heartbreaking three-point loss, 27-24, after outgaining the Chiefs in total offense.

This year, the Bills again outgained the Chiefs, but after being unable to capitalize in pressure situations — including a controversial call on 4th-and-1 that went against Allen — Kansas City officially punched its ticket to Super Bowl 59.

Even at 35 years old, Miller still finished the season with six sacks despite missing the first four games of the season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

Miller had a highlight-reel play in the AFC divisional round against Baltimore when he scooped up a fumble forced by teammate Damar Hamlin and raced 39 yards before eventually being tracked down. The Bills would cash in on the return, scoring a touchdown on the drive en route to a 27-25 win.

As long as Allen remains healthy, the perception by both the team and fans is that Buffalo will continue to be a Super Bowl contender moving forward, although the Chiefs have no plans of relinquishing their crown any time soon.