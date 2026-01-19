The Buffalo Bills are still reeling from a devastating NFL Playoffs collapse at the hands of the Denver Broncos, and now the fallout has turned emotional. Defensive lineman Jordan Phillips delivered a raw and unfiltered response to the Sean McDermott firing, posting a blunt message shortly after the decision became public.

“This s**t here is so stupid honestly sickening. The best coach I’ve ever been around,” Phillips wrote on Instagram. The post was first reported by ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg and instantly captured the mood inside a shaken Buffalo locker room.

The timing made it worse. The Bills' season ended Saturday night in an overtime loss to the Broncos that crushed Super Bowl hopes yet again. Josh Allen broke down in tears as the reality set in. Another January ended early. Another run stopped in the Divisional Round. Within days, the Bills chose to move on from Sean McDermott, ending a nine-season tenure defined by consistency, culture, and constant contention without the ultimate reward.

The Bills confront history again

Sean McDermott brought stability back to a franchise long searching for it. He rebuilt trust. He restored belief. Yet the Bills never reached the Super Bowl under his watch, a reality that followed Buffalo through every deep NFL Playoffs run. That shadow lingered. Buffalo has not returned to the Super Bowl since its four straight appearances from 1990 to 1993, all ending without a title. That drought shaped the thinking behind the Sean McDermott firing and still frames every decision now.

Jordan Phillips’ quote cut through the noise because it was personal. It was not spin. It was loyalty. In today’s league, that rarely wins arguments. Coaches are judged by endings, not foundations. When NFL Playoffs seasons fall short, patience disappears.

The Bills now face another turning point. A new voice is coming. A familiar core remains. The pressure will rise. Buffalo believes its window is still open. But after another playoff heartbreak and the Sean McDermott firing of a coach players clearly loved, the question lingers in the cold air. Does this change finally rewrite the ending, or does the cycle simply begin again?