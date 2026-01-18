The Buffalo Bills’ season ended in heartbreak on Saturday, and defensive end Joey Bosa wasn’t about to hide his feelings. Following a 33–30 loss to the Denver Broncos in the AFC Divisional Round, cameras caught a frustrated Bosa slamming his helmet against the tunnel wall as he exited the field at Highmark Stadium.

Joey Bosa just lost it in the tunnel. pic.twitter.com/5tCWGeLlLZ — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 18, 2026

The outburst capped off a night of pure frustration for the star pass-rusher. While the Bills signed Bosa to a one-year, $12.6 million deal specifically for these playoff moments, he was largely neutralized by Denver’s front, finishing with just two tackles and zero sacks.

To make matters worse, Bosa was flagged for roughing the passer on the Broncos' final drive, a play that summed up Buffalo’s late-game discipline issues, though the penalty was eventually declined in favor of a pass interference call on Taron Johnson.

It was a chaotic finish that saw Josh Allen throw for 283 yards and three touchdowns, but his four total turnovers, including a game-ending interception in overtime, proved to be the nail in the coffin. Bo Nix, on the other hand, was efficient when it mattered, throwing for 279 yards and three scores, including a 26-yard strike to Marvin Mims Jr. that nearly won it in regulation.

Bosa didn’t say a word to the media after his tunnel tantrum, but the silence and the flying equipment spoke for the entire Bills Mafia. Between the controversial penalties and the turnover bug, Buffalo let a four-point lead slip away in the final minute of regulation before Wil Lutz iced it with a 23-yard chip shot in the extra period.

Now, with Bosa hitting free agency and the Bills facing another early exit, that helmet spike might be the last image fans have of him in a Buffalo uniform.