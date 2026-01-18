Josh Allen held himself accountable for his mistakes in the Buffalo Bills' 33-30 loss to the Denver Broncos in the AFC Divisional Round on Saturday night.

Allen was unable to protect the ball from danger, committing four turnovers throughout the evening. He completed 25 passes out of 39 attempts for 283 yards and three touchdowns but had two interceptions and two fumbles.

Allen reflected on the loss after the game, via NFL insider Ari Meirov. He admitted he let his teammates down, knowing that he and the team missed the opportunity to make a deep playoff run with the defeat.

“I let my teammates down tonight. … It's been a long season. Hate how it ended. This is gonna stick with me for a long time. Can't win with 5 turnovers,” Allen said.

How Josh Allen, Bills played against Broncos

It marks another heartbreaking ending for Josh Allen and the Bills. Another year of being in the Super Bowl conversation, their inability to protect the ball cost them greatly in the playoff loss to the Broncos.

Buffalo initially had the upper hand with a 7-3 lead after the first quarter, but lost control following Denver's 17-3 display in the second period. Even though the Bills fired back with big plays to force overtime, Josh Allen's costly interception gifted the Broncos the game-winning drive to end the game with a field goal.

Allen and James Cook were active in the rushing attack, combining for 36 rushes for 183 yards. Dalton Kincaid led the receiving attack with six catches for 83 yards and a touchdown. Khalil Shakir came next with seven receptions for 75 yards, while Keon Coleman and Mecole Hardman Jr. each caught touchdown passes.

The Bills have plenty of questions to answer throughout the offseason. Not only will they pursue needs in the upcoming draft and free agency, but they also have decisions to make regarding their top players and coaching staff.