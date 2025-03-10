The Buffalo Bills have one of the best quarterbacks in football, and they are not letting him go. On Sunday, Buffalo inked Josh Allen to a lucrative $330 million contract extension over six years in one of the biggest deals ever.

Now, the official details of the deal are starting to come out, and Allen is getting a massive raise. He is earning about $90 million more over the next four years than he would have on his original contract, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

“He’ll get $220 million over the next four years. On his existing deal, he had four years left at $129.555 million, meaning he’s effectively getting a $90 million raise,” Breer wrote. “That’s an average of $55 million per year, which is the six-year average of the deal too. Taking the new-money math out of it, that’s a record—beating Dak Prescott ($54.8 million), Patrick Mahomes ($52.02 million) and Lamar Jackson ($52 million). Remember, Prescott had to play out one deal, and get to end of another to get there. Jackson played out his deal to get to his number.”

His league-leading AAV seems fitting considering that Allen is arguably the best and most valuable player in the NFL at the moment. Mahomes, Jackson and the Bills signal caller are in a tier of their own at the top of the league, and now the reigning league MVP has a contract to show for it right there with his two fiercest competitors.

No quarterback, or any other player for that matter, has understandably not come anywhere close to matching the fully-guaranteed contract that Deshaun Watson signed with the Cleveland Browns (that's going well, isn't it?). However, Allen's deal could get close to that number in practical guarantees over the next few years.

“The deal has $147 million fully guaranteed, which is only behind the $230 million fully guaranteed Watson got on his Browns deal,” Breer wrote. “Allen’s $250 million injury guarantee is a record. And the full guarantee rises to $163.5 million after the 2025 season, $218 million after ’26, and $232 million after ’27, pushing the practical guarantee just past Watson’s number.”

Allen and the Bills are still looking to slay the dragon that is the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs. The Chiefs ended Buffalo's season for the fourth time in the last five seasons this January, but Allen has shown clearly that he is the type of player that can get his team to the promised land.

Now, he has a big-money contract at the top of the market to show for it.