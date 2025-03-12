Although the Buffalo Bills have yet to make much noise in NFL free agency, they are certainly staying active this offseason. Instead of adding high-profile talent, general manager Brandon Beane is prioritizing the current players on his roster.

He reached a deal for a historic contract extension with MVP quarterback Josh Allen and also locked up defensive end Greg Rousseau, wide receiver Khalil Shakir and linebacker Terrel Bernard. On Tuesday, the team showed loyalty once more.

The Bills are set to re-sign running back Ty Johnson to a two-year $5 million contract, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero (ESPN's Jeremy Fowler first reported the reunion). The 27-year-old logged 41 carries for 213 yards and one touchdown, tallied another 284 yards and three touchdowns as a pass-catcher and was a dependable pass-blocker last season.

Johnson torched the Detroit Lions for 114 receiving yards in a Week 15 win, but his most memorable performance arguably came during the playoffs. He made a terrific sliding catch near the back of the end zone on fourth-and-1 to give Buffalo a two-score lead over the Denver Broncos in the AFC Wild Card Round. Allen values Johnson immensely and even called him the best third-down RB in the league.

The Bills are retaining the versatile and experienced talent, while simultaneously keeping morale high. The Kansas City Chiefs and, by extension, the AFC Championship remain out of the Bills' grasp, but the team clearly believes the problem is due to execution more than its personnel. That is not to say Beane has sat idle during free agency.

What the Bills have done in NFL free agency thus far

Former Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Joshua Palmer is coming to Orchard Park after agreeing to a three-year, $36 million deal with $18 million guaranteed. He arrives, and Mack Hollins subsequently heads to the New England Patriots. Additionally, Buffalo secured a commitment from linebacker Michael Hoecht, who recorded 13 and a half sacks and 15 tackles for loss in four years with the Los Angeles Rams.

The Bills still have time to make more free agent acquisitions, but they are counting on many of their returning members to help the franchise finally reach the mountaintop next season. That group now includes Ty Johnson.