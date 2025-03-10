The Buffalo Bills knew what they were doing upon signing Josh Allen to the $330 million contract. General Manager Brandon Beane explained why they took a certain approach when it comes to the guaranteed money.

Beane went on the Pat McAfee Show on Monday. The general manager explained that the Bills really owe Josh Allen $147 million in guaranteed money, not $250 because some of the $250 is an injury guarantee. So it just guarantees Allen that money if he suffers a football related injury.

“Now those are total guarantees. You don’t have to fund the total guarantees. It’s the hard guarantee like the skill, injury, cap,” Beane said at the 8:53 mark.

“So like Josh’s real guarantee or his hard guarantee was $147, but he’s got $250 total which includes injury guarantee, you do not have to fund those. Whatever we don’t pay him this year of his hard guarantee we’ll have to fund by next March 31st of that $147 not that $250.”

Bills focus on 2025 offseason after Josh Allen deal

It is reasonable for the Buffalo Bills to retain their best player, especially granting Josh Allen a historic contract to keep him for the long term.

Allen’s $250 million guaranteed is being reported as the most guaranteed money ever for an NFL player. The players who trail behind him is Deshaun Watson’s $230 million, Dak Prescott’s $229 million, and Joe Burrow’s $219 million.

Allen is coming off a 2024 campaign in where he won his first NFL MVP Award. In 17 games, he completed 307 passes for 3,731 yards and 64 touchdowns. He looks to bring the Bills back to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1993, a feat that remains possible for the franchise with Allen sticking around.

The Bills currently have about $6.3 million under the cap so they’ll have to make some adjustments if they plan on making more moves in free agency now after the Josh Allen deal.