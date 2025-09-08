The Buffalo Bills snapped a near six-decade mark in their epic comeback over Baltimore. Matt Prater completed the insane Bills comeback with his walk-off field goal to win 41-40. And Buffalo ended a 57-year drought in the process.

The Ravens entered the fourth quarter leading by 15. Including carrying a 40-25 lead late which forced Bills fans to leave the venue. Josh Allen ignited the improbable comeback from there — scoring 16 unanswered points to win at Highmark Stadium.

Allen, prater and Buffalo hit this kind of history according to NFL+.

“The last time the Bills came back from being 15+ points down in the 4th quarter? 1967 versus the Jets,” the account posted.

Jack Kemp guided the comeback from 17 points down. The Buffalo legend helped lead the franchise to the 20-17 win that afternoon against a Joe Namath-led Jets team. Allen and Prater weren't even born yet. Neither was Bills head coach Sean McDermott.

Josh Allen sends message to Bills fans who left comeback win vs. Ravens

“Bills Mafia” showed up loud and cranking the stadium volume up.

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens kept them relatively quiet throughout the game. De'Andre Hopkins got fans leaving for the exit with his unreal one-handed touchdown catch. That TD lifted the lead to 40-25.

But Allen directed a 10-play, 80-yard drive that ended with Keon Coleman scoring from 10 yards out. Derrick Henry coughed up the football on the next series — stalling the Baltimore drive in only two plays. Allen capitalized by stretching the ball over the goal line. Buffalo failed on the two-point conversion but cut the lead to 40-38.

The Bills defense then forced the three-and-out before Buffalo put together a nine-play, 66-yard drive. Culminating in the Prater field goal.

Allen and Buffalo pulled off the comeback in front of several empty seats, though. So the reigning NFL Most Valuable Player shared this message.

“That's okay. But have some faith next time,” Allen told reporters postgame.

Buffalo is no stranger to creating epic comebacks. The '67 Bills delivered one of the franchise's first fourth quarter comebacks. But the most revered was the 1992 AFC Wildcard contest against Houston — with the Oilers blowing a 35-3 third quarter lead to fall 41-38 in overtime. Now Allen, Prater, Coleman and the '25 Bills kickoff the season with pulling their own epic rally.